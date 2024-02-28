Obituary: Lorena Ann Lauritzen

Lorena Ann Lauritzen, age 92, passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of February 20, 2024. Lorena was born on September 5, 1931, in Hollister, California, to Grace and Fred Wilson. She graduated from Fresno State College in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. Lorena met Dick Lauritzen at Fresno State College, and they were married on June 19, 1954, in Pacific Grove, California.

Shortly after their marriage, Lorena and Dick moved to St. Louis, Missouri where Dick attended Medical School at Washington University and Lorena worked in the advertising department of a large electronics company. Their daughter, Lisa, was born in St. Louis, and their son, Jon, was born in Coronado, California while Dick was serving in the Navy. Upon Dick’s completion of his residency in General Surgery, Lorena and Dick moved their young family to Great Falls, Montana where Dick was a surgeon until his retirement in 1998.

Lorena enjoyed the outdoors. She snow skied, played golf and tennis, rode horses, backpacked, and tried her hand at fly fishing. Lorena loved playing bridge, engaging with her book club, and being a member of her beloved PEO chapter where she served in numerous leadership positions. She also served as President of the Cascade County Women’s Medical Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Richard (“Dick”) Lauritzen; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Shotwell; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Lori Lauritzen; grandsons, Derek Ditora, Erik Lauritzen and Andrew Lauritzen; step-grandson, Christopher Shotwell; step-granddaughter and step-grandson-in-law, Sarah Shotwell and David Provenzano; and great-step-granddaughter, Maple Shotwell Provenzano.

