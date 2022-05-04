Obituary: Lorene Jourdan

Lorene Jourdan, 97, was born on May 12, 1924, to George W. and Julia Mae Mitchener in Naylor, MO. Lorene met and married Jesse Jourdan on May 11, 1940. They shared a wonderful marriage of 72 years.

They farmed until 1952 and moved to Poplar Bluff, MO. In 1955 the family moved to West Yellowstone, MT, where she worked at Wilson’s Cabins and Curios for 20 years, as well as Mennel’s Couriers for 20 years. In 1997 she and her husband moved to Great Falls, MT, and retired there.

Lorene was preceded in death by her husband; one son; two grandsons; two sisters; four brothers; and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Johnnie) Timfichuk of Stevensville, MT and Carol Sullivan of Great Falls, MT; son, George Nelson (Shari) Jourdan; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.