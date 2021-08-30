Obituary: Loretta Ann Korst

Loretta Ann Korst, age 90, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. Loretta was born May 13, 1931, in Denver, Colorado to Louis and Petrina Mancuso. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949.

On April 25, 1949, Loretta married Gerald J. Korst. Together they raised eight children. Together they dedicated their lives to their children, and the growing family that accumulated over the years. Together they only had eight children, but she was home to many more due to her big heart, loving home, and open arms. During this time, she worked many years as a ward secretary at Benefis Emergency Room.

Loretta’s enthusiasm for life inspired and blessed all those who crossed paths with her. She expressed her love of life through her yard. Her other pastimes included gardening, camping, baking, puzzling, crafting, crocheting, and being surrounded by her family.