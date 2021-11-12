Obituary: Loretta (Arp) Dittus

Loretta Dittus, 94, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on October 30th, 2021. Born on October 15th, 1927, in Terry, MT, Loretta was the youngest of Carl and Alvera (Faber) Arp’s 5 children. Loretta spent her younger years in Terry, MT where she met the love of her life, Reuben Dittus. The young couple were married on December 23rd, 1945, in Choteau, MT; sharing 61 years and 4 children.

Loretta spent many years in Great Falls raising her family, she was a wonderful homemaker and gained much joy in watching her children grow up. She did take on jobs throughout the years, once as a teacher’s aide and as a cashier at the new Columbus Hospital. She continued to work as a cashier in the new Columbus Hospital for 10 years, from where she eventually retired.

She had a lot of pride in being a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge #214 as well as a part of the VFW Auxiliary. She very much enjoyed watching her children bowl, playing bingo, crocheting afghans and word search books.