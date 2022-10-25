Obituary: Loretta Mae Fransen

Loretta Mae Fransen passed away at Peace Hospice on October 13, 2022, with her daughter by her side. Loretta was born to Vincent and Rose Karsky in Dickinson, North Dakota, on July 19, 1932. She was raised in Dickinson and graduated from Dickinson High School.

Upon graduation, Loretta and a friend left North Dakota in search of adventure and employment in Spokane, Washington. When they stopped in Great Falls, however, Loretta was introduced to Leroy (Lee) Fransen, and she sent her friend on without her.

Loretta and Lee were married on July 6, 1957, and they were constant companions until his passing on April 11, 2017.

She worked for Mountain Bell Telephone until the company left Great Falls. In 1959, she and Lee were blessed with a daughter, Susie, who, in turn, blessed them with three grandsons. These boys were the lights of their lives during their golden years, and they traveled to virtually every one of their school and sporting events.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

