Obituary: Loretta Stemple

Heaven gained a beautiful angel on February 28, 2023, when Loretta Ann Stemple passed away. Loretta’s final journey was affected with Alzheimer’s dementia. She was born on May 29, 1942, to Roy and Lorene Young. She was raised in Great Falls and spent many years in Billings, MT. She returned to Great Falls to be closer to family.

Loretta is survived by daughters, Yvonne and Katherine Stemple, longtime friend, Anthony Andrews of Houston, TX; sisters, Bonnie Jorgensen of Great Falls and Kathy (Glen) Ermisch of Westminster, CO; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

