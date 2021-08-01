Obituary: Lorraine Jensen Severson

Lorraine Jensen Severson, 81, went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021. Lorraine was born in Plentywood to Anker and Dora Jensen, the second of two daughters. She graduated from Plentywood High School in 1957. On June 30, 1957, she married the love of her life, Vernon Severson, and they shared 63 years of marriage together.

They moved to Great Falls in 1964 where they raised their six children. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom until her kids were in school, at which time she became secretary of Faith Lutheran Church and worked there for 19 years.

She was involved in many groups including Home Dem, Lion’s Club, Pinochle Club, and was very active in her church with bible study, circle and care team ministry. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, camping, playing games and cards with her children and grandchildren, watching professional sports and all her grandchildren’s sports and activities.