Obituary: Lorraine Pauline Ranieri Peck

Lorraine "Lorrie" Pauline Ranieri Peck passed away peacefully at the Beehive Saturday September 2, 2023, surrounded by family at the age of 87.

Lorrie was born on November 11, 1935, to Romeo Ranieri and Mary Matteucci Ranieri, the only daughter with three brothers.

Lorrie, lifelong Black Eagle resident attended Collins Elementary, St Mary's, and Great Falls Central Catholic High School graduating in 1953. Lorrie worked for a realtor, and then for the Great Falls Tribune for about eight years with a second job at the 3-D restaurant, finishing her career at Borrie’s.

Lorrie met the love of her life Delbert Peck bowling (a favorite pastime in her younger years) while he was home on leave with the Navy. They married on May 2, 1959, and the next year Lorrie gave birth to their first son Rory, with Rick, Randy, and Rodney to follow over the next four years.

