Obituary: Lorraine Takala Lesh

Lorraine Takala Lesh passed away November 7, 2023, at the age of 90, at Peace Hospice House surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born April 8, 1933, to Gus and Elizabeth Takala (Luoma) in Sand Coulee, Montana. Growing up in “The Coulee,” she attended school and met her high school sweetheart Bob Lesh.

She graduated from Stanford High School where she played saxophone in the school band, as well as in the local bands 3 Hits a Miss, A Melody in Me, and Big Band. She loved all things art and music.

She and Bob were married 69 years and had three children, Randy, Joni, and Melisa. She was known for her oil and watercolour paintings, Finn bread, and her famous chocolate cake. She was the best grandma in the world, and she made sure that her grandkids all knew their nursery rhymes.

Lorraine is survived by Joni Saksa (Rob) and Melisa Mathes (Dan); daughter-in-law, Carol Lesh; grandchildren, Maryah Lesh-Ridings (Mike), Danny Mathes, Jessi Hough, Nichole Henry (Jay), and Zach Mathes (Meghan); great-grandchildren, Nash, Juel, and Journey Hough, Freya, Finlii, Colt, and Maverick Mathes, and Tyler and Olivia Rued, all of Great Falls.

