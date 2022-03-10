Obituary: Lorri Ann (Harwood) Richter

Lorri Ann (Harwood) Richter of Great Falls, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Great Falls. Rosaries are being held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Glacier Homes Community Center in Browning, MT at 7 p.m. The funeral is being held at Little Flower Catholic Church, March 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., followed by the burial at Sharp Cemetery in Browning.

Lorri was born in California to Merlin P. Harwood II and Wilma L. Sharp on June 22, 1963. She graduated from Browning High School and then attended the University of New Mexico in Santa Fe. She graduated from beautician school in Missoula, MT.

Lorri had lived in several places in the United States growing up. While living in Helena, MT, she met and married her husband, Mark Richter on February 14, 1986, after a 45-day courtship that lasted for 36 years. Lorri moved to Las Vegas to be closer to family. She had a very interesting job that she loved at the Excalibur Casino where she met a variety of people from all over the world. In 2005 Lorri moved and settled in Great Falls to be closer and care for family. She was our built-in babysitter and cared for our babies and took care of the elders in our family and enjoyed the many relatives that were close at hand.

Lorri was the oldest of 6 siblings, and she loved and cared for them in many ways until she passed. She loved and treated everyone with all her heart. She had a loving, kind and caring soul. She helped and cared for whomever was in need, in any crisis, big or small and she was always the first to arrive.

Lorri had several hobbies throughout the years such as beading, attending pow-wows, sewing, crocheting, puzzles, board games and BINGO. She also enjoyed helping her sisters with gardening, canning, processing beef and venison, visiting family at her sister’s restaurant in Browning and learning new skills from each of her siblings. She enjoyed traveling with them to many activities and enjoying each other’s company. Most of all, Lorri would always be there to talk to at any time. She had a big heart and she put everyone before herself. She was real pleasure to be around and never had a bad word to say about anyone. We all have numerous stories to cherish of her love that she gave to family, friends and anyone she met.

Lorri was a wife, a sister and an aunt, not only to our family but to whomever she met in her travels. Lorri was glue that connected the families from every generation. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Lorri is survived by her husband, Mark Richter, mother, Wilma Sharp, both of Great Falls, Terri (Wayne) Herman of Simms, Merlin P. (Beth) Harwood III of Browning, Billie Jo (Tony) Beaudry of Browning, Pedro Gill of Great Falls and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Merlin P. Harwood II, her brother, Paul B. Harwood and her beloved grandfather, William “Spike” Sharp.

Condolences can be sent to: Terri Herman, P.O. Box 323, Simms, MT 59477.