Obituary: Lorri Anne Wilson

On August 31, 2023, in Great Falls Montana, Lorri Anne Wilson (Sandmire) went to heaven to be with her mother, father, and son.

Lorri was born on October 3rd of 1961 to Richard Sandmire and Shirley Holland Nicholas in Aberdeen Washington. Lorri graduated from Forks High School and worked in Environmental Services for most of her life. Lorri would meet her wife Jody on September 6, 2013 in Port Angeles Washington and they would marry in Deer Lodge Montana on August 3rd of 2020.

Lorri enjoyed horseback riding, spending time with her family, watching the Seattle Seahawks, camping, and playing games online. She was a compassionate and caring person who deeply loved all animals. She had a unique sense of humor and was incredibly funny. She was also a very good cook, and no one will be able to ever make her signature dinner of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and gravy, quite like she did.

Lorri is survived by her wife Jody, her two daughters, Miranda and Kristin, her Aunt Fawnie and her seven grandchildren, Blayden, Jareth, Jordynn, Angelique, Saraya, Amelia, and Landon.

