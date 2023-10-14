Obituary: Lottie Lincoln Bourdeau

Lottie Lincoln Bourdeau was born in Havre, MT on April 13, 1928, to Fred Lincoln and Anna Kubis Lincoln, who were homesteaders and farmer/ranchers in the Inverness area.

After graduation from High School, Lottie attended the University of Montana and joined a sorority. During a contest for the "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi" she met Fred Bourdeau, and they were married on August 27, 1949. In 1954, they moved to Great Falls and bought a house in the Prospect Heights area overlooking the Missouri River.

While she was raising three children, Lottie went back to school at the College of Great Falls, and in 1969 earned her BA in elementary education, graduating magna cum laude. She taught in the Great Falls Public School System, first at Morningside and later at Sunnyside, until her retirement in 1990.

Lottie was a warm, compassionate, and loving person who was never afraid to speak her mind. She gave all of her talents and love to her students with the idea that life should be interesting and fun. She was tolerant of the many interests pursued by her family, and she welcomed all of the kids in the neighborhood to her house, and later her children's high school friends. In her retirement years she enjoyed visits from her nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends and was always eager to hear about their lives. She was a talented and efficient seamstress and gardener and made many wonderful quilts that she shared with family members.

She is survived by her son, Alex (Gina); daughter, Annette Anderson (Chris); daughter-in-law, Vickie Bourdeau; grandchildren, Danielle, Zander, Angelique, Emily, and Colin; and two great grandchildren. She also leaves wonderful nieces and nephews including Trish, Val, and Rodney who were there in her final hours.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

