Obituary: Lou Udall

Lou Udall, 90, passed away of natural causes at his home on May 3, 2021. Lou was born in St. Ignatius, MT in 1931. His parents were Melvin and Ruth Udall. Lou spent his early years doing all things related to raising cattle. His love for riding and roping took him all over performing and entertaining people. He performed at the California State Fair Night Show and the National Folk Festival in Butte.

He attended school at St. Ignatius until his sophomore year when he transferred to Thompson Falls and graduated in 1949. He loved all sports and lettered in football, basketball, and track. Lou also held the county high jump record during his high school years. Following high school, he attended Gonzaga and was a high jumper.