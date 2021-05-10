Obituary: Lou Udall

Lou Udall, 90, passed away of natural causes at his home on May 3, 2021. Lou was born in St. Ignatius, MT in 1931. His parents were Melvin and Ruth Udall. Lou spent his early years doing all things related to raising cattle. His love for riding and roping took him all over performing and entertaining people. He performed at the California State Fair Night Show and the National Folk Festival in Butte.
He attended school at St. Ignatius until his sophomore year when he transferred to Thompson Falls and graduated in 1949. He loved all sports and lettered in football, basketball, and track. Lou also held the county high jump record during his high school years. Following high school, he attended Gonzaga and was a high jumper.
Lou was a hard worker and never one to shy away from work. He worked construction, logged timber, was a lineman, and worked summers at the Flathead Lake Lodge. While working at the Lodge, he met his wife, Leona Ream, whom he married in 1952. They owned an Overhead Door Company for 25 years and bought and sold property in Great Falls, Bigfork, and the Mission Valley. Lou retired in 1990. Together they had three children, Ron, Linda, and LuAnn. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.