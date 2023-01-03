Obituary: Louel Marie Anderson

Louel Marie Anderson passed away on December 29, 2022. She was 85. Louel was born on April 14, 1937, in Burns, Oregon to J. Leroy and Luthia Marie Johnson.

She attended school in Idaho where she met James Anderson in Boise who was “The cutest little thing on two legs she ever saw.” They were married June 23, 1957. They had two daughters, Annette and Melinda.

Her husband was with the Air Force and then moved forward with his career at Boeing. In 1970, they went to Bethany Fellowship and later to many other churches from Alaska to Minnesota. Louel was a pastor’s wife who supported their ministries. They landed in Montana where they retired. Louel played the piano and at one time went to college to teach music.

She is survived by her children, Annette (Tom) Ostlie and Melinda Anderson; daughter at heart, Rosanna Watras; grandchildren, Tim Ostlie, Dori Bokusky, Kiana Chandler, and Sharla Chandler; and great-grandchildren, Myles and Kendall. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

