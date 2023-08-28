Obituary: Louis Remillard

Louis Remillard was born on August 15th 1971 to William and Judy Remillard and went to meet our heavenly father on August 17th 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Everyone who knew him had only good memories and respect for him. He will be missed by many near and far. As he was a selfless person and cared more for others than himself. He was a helluva chef and an extremely hard worker. His hobbies included fast cars, women and having fun. When he was younger he loved to play the drums and was in a country western band playing gigs in the bars at only 16 years old. And always had his annoying little sister Billie tagging along almost everywhere he went, and he rarely complained about her doing so.

He leaves behind his mother Judy Remillard, his son Teddy, siblings Billie Humphrey ( Jay, Morgan, John, and Marnie) Dolores and Adam Sullivan ( Gregory, Cameron, Jared and Aaron) Everett Remillard ( Payden), and numerous great nieces and nephews. His best friend Stella and Kristie, many non blood brothers and sisters, and friends.

