Obituary: Louis Stephen Ball

On November 14, 1948, the world got a little brighter, and on February 14, 2024, it got a little dimmer. Louis Stephen Ball was born to John E. and Lois Margaret Ball.

Louie was drafted into the Army in January of 1969. He was honorably discharged with a rank of SP5 after being injured twice, first in Tam Ky and later at LZ Professional. He came home with a Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Combat Infantryman’s Badge along with the two Purple Hearts, one less eye and a whole lot of shrapnel.

Louie met the woman he would love for the rest of his life in 1972 at the Village Inn in Ulm. He married Catherine Lohof on November 9, 1974, and affectionately nick-named her Cat. There were snowmobile trips, square dances, and road trips; four-wheeler rides and rod-runs; ocean cruises and planes to Laughlin. Their favorite haunt morphed over the years from the Ulm bar, to the Longhorn, to the Little Chicago, and finally to the BECC. In his last weeks he said, “smartest decision I ever made was marrying Cat.”

Louie trained and worked in the pump business, eventually starting Water Well Pump Service in 1978. He climbed down in a hole (some more spacious than others), set the pump, and climb back up. He wasn’t bothered by a little dirt, a few spiders, or the weather of the day. Louie’s kindness and generosity meant he didn’t always send a bill for everything he did and never for the hours he spent on the phone walking people through how to fix something.

Louie was the guy with a one-liner or witty comeback in every conversation. Louie was the guy who wouldn’t just ask what he could do, he DID what he could do. His trials and burdens were heavy but you’d never know it by the way he carried them. He enjoyed a good ribeye, a cold beer (or maybe an Old Grandad), and Nova on PBS. He loved to laugh, he loved to take pictures, and loved his wife with all his heart. If you knew Louie Ball, you were better for it.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathy Ball; daughter, Carmen; granddaughter, Elayne; brothers, Frank and John (Carolyn); sisters, Mardie (Scott), Marian, Kathleen, Pauline (Bob) and Lois (Pete); brother-in-law, Dick (June); 16 nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

