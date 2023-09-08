Obituary: Louise Ellen Killip

Louise “Lou” Ellen Killip, 73, passed away with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Louise was born on January 9, 1950 in Great Falls, MT to Albert and Esther Larson. She was a lifetime resident, attended CM Russell High School and graduated with the class of 1968. She went on to pursue a career in the art of hairdressing, eventually becoming an instructor at Dahl’s College of Beauty.

Louise was introduced to James Killip sometime later by one of her friends. After years of loving one another, they decided to take their wedding vows in Coeur D’Aline, ID on November 26, 1993. From there, they grew their own family with which she shared many wonderful memories with.

Louise was a very artistic person. Alongside her passion for hairdressing, she was really big on any and all crafts. She enjoyed playing Bingo (and enjoyed winning even more) with her friends followed by their infamous coffee dates. If she wasn’t focused on those Bingo dots, she could be found nose deep in one of her books. Her taste ranged from puzzle books to romance novels.

Louise is survived by her husband, James L. Killip; her daughter, Angela K. Pratt (Austin, TX); her sisters, Joyce (Jack) Dresel (Puyallup, WA), Linda Larson (Great Falls, MT), Mary (Gary) Daniels (Springfield, MO), and Grace Larson (Great Falls, MT); Grandsons, Ryan Prat (Lith) (Richmond, VA), Hayden Pratt (Austin, TX), and Connor Pratt (Billings, MT); and one Great Grandson, Ren T. Pratt.

