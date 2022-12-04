Obituary: Louise Faye Osterman

Louise Faye Osterman, aged 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in her home in Monarch with her husband by her side. She was born August 30, 1945, in Rolla, North Dakota to Paul and Nellie (Evans) Byre. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1963, moved to Great Falls, and went to beauty school.

She married David R. Osterman on January 30, 1964. Together they raised five children, Craig, Brenda, Clint, Tanya, and Preston, in Belt MT. Louise and Dave operated a tire business in Belt, MT for 32 years. Louise worked beside Dave on tractor calls, paperwork, and with any help he needed. The business was open 24/7, rain or shine, and on all holidays. She had a thumb for gardening for many years and she canned all of the vegetables for her family.

Louise was very involved at St. Marks Catholic Church for many years. She was the Religious Education Director, taught CCD, was a Eucharistic Minister, and was also in the Altar Society. She began cleaning homes in 1983 and retired in 2015. Louise was such a meticulous cleaner.