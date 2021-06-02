Obituary: Louise Mohr Haaby

Louise Mohr Haaby of Great Falls, 94, died peacefully on May 15 after a brief illness. Born in Chicago on May 22, 1926 to Grace Adelaide and John Henry Mohr, she had a happy childhood, even amid the Great Depression. She attended Purdue University where she met her future husband and transferred to University of Wyoming in Laramie, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Louise married Earl Haaby and had two children, Gail, and Karen.

Around 1960, the family moved from Sheridan, Wyoming, to Great Falls, Montana. Louise spent many years as a homemaker and then built a second career as a kindergarten teacher, retiring after 25 years with Great Falls Public Schools. Her daughters and granddaughters all remember her cooking and baking prowess – from a mean pork chop to the perfect coffee cake. Grandchildren learned to sneak through the kitchen for a third chocolate chip cookie or second bowl of ice cream with chocolate syrup.

She was a docent at Paris Gibson Square, ushered for the Mansfield Center, belonged to CM Russell Museum for 38 years, and found other ways to donate her time and money to local needs. We remember Louise fondly and would like to share three parts of her larger-than-life personality.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Holzheimer and Karen Rennick; five granddaughters, Heather (Randy) Burcham, Heidi (Mark Taylor) Wadsworth, Robin Rennick, Brooke (Loren) Bors, and Cristin (Ryan) Nielsen; six great-grandchildren, Riley and Bailey Wadsworth, Keaton and Kendal Burcham, Aria Rennick and KR Nielsen; and her brother, John (Lynn) Mohr. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Mohr; parents, Grace and John Mohr; son-in-law, Ron Rennick; and grandson-in-law, Jim Wadsworth.