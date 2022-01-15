Obituary: Louise Wishart Mitchell

Louise Mitchell was born on September 2, 1932, in Kalispell. She grew up on her parent’s wheat barley farm near Whitefish. She earned her associates degree in elementary education at the University of Great Falls and later returned graduating in 1978 with a BA in Education. She lovingly taught school children in St. Louis, Eureka, Big Stone Colony, and Great Falls.

She married Fergus Mitchell in 1954. They lived in Anaconda where all three of their children were born, Frank, John, and Margaret. In 1967, they moved to Great Falls where she became an active member in the community.

She taught piano, organ, guitar, and violin for over 50 years sharing her love of music. She played organ and violin for St. Ann’s Catholic Cathedral, as well as belonging to a local fiddler group.

Many of you may have seen Louise running on the River’s Edge Trail where she trained daily. She ran her first full marathon at 58 and her last one at 79. Running the Ice Breaker every year until she was 86. She inspired many to take up running and to reach goals they thought they could never achieve. She loved sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Many babies were lucky to receive her trademark booties when they came into this world.