Obituary: Lowell "Oly" Allen Olson

Lowell Allen Olson "Oly," 78, of Great Falls passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Lowell was born on May 7, 1944, to Willie and Crescentia (Casper) Olson. Oly worked for Dick Olson Construction Company on many big projects for a number of years. He attended monthly Guard drills in Minnesota and then transferred to Montana. He transitioned to the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls.

Oly loved the water. He enjoyed water skiing, barefoot, trick or slalom, ski kite flying, and giving river tours for the family on the Pontoon Boat. Oly could also be found displaying his "moves" on roller skates at Hauer's Roller Rink.

He opened his home every summer for a family reunion. One golfing member suggested a golf course next to the volleyball court he had constructed. His yard wasn't large enough for 18 holes, but he dug a hole, planted a cup and a flag in it and "Oly's 19th Hole” was born. Family gathered and competed for fun and for their name to be placed on the traveling trophy. After the tournament, a cook-out would take place and was followed by the Family Sing-along.