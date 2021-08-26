Obituary: Luana Lynn Johnson

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 Luana Johnson was reunited with her mother Audrey ’Pat’ McCort, father Heinz Starke, and brothers Rick Starke and Ronnie Loveall. Luana was also met at the gates of heaven by her sister-in-law Diana Clark and mother-in-law Joanne Johnson.

Luana has been appointed guardian angel to her 3 children Tucker(Heather), Cori (Erik), and Chad (Cassie), and six grandchildren Jade, Logan, Lorelei, Lennix, and Lindzie Lu, and Ella.

Luana was most sadly parted from her beloved husband of 51 years, Tom Johnson. Tom and Luana met in high school, married shortly after graduating. The two built a life together in Cut Bank. Tom is a farmer and Luana was a dispatcher at the courthouse, proprietor of the beautiful Gooseberry Patch, and most recently Luana embraced her talent for photography and dazzled all of us with her endearing newborn/children photos.