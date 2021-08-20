Obituary: Lucas James Salois

It is with great sadness that the family of Lucas Salois announce his passing on August 17, 2021, due to a vehicle accident. Family mattered most to Lucas. He particularly loved spending time with his son, Owen, who was his pride and joy, as well as his fiancée Marquee Pogany, whom he loved deeply.

While family came first, Lucas was also devoted to his friends and could often be found helping them by working on their vehicles. Even in death, Lucas continues to help others by donating his corneas.

After earning his GED, Lucas worked several jobs before becoming a general laborer at Boland Construction and Drilling, a position he valued.

He is survived by his son Owen, age 2, and his fiancée, Marquee Pogany; parents, Melody (Tyler) Christensen and Paul (Crystal) Salois; brothers, Trent Salois and Dylan Salois; grandparents, Roger and Linda Salois, Donna (Terry) Morvay, Roy Curtiss, William McCoy, Lynn and Butch Christensen, and Rose and Jim Stone; great-grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as close friends.