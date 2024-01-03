Obituary: Lucille Annette Danielson Glover

Lucille Annette Danielson Glover “Lucy” of Great Falls, aged 95, passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2023. She was born on September 27, 1928, in Westby, Montana to Nels and Stella Danielson joining her four-year-old sister, Evelyn.

Lucille was confirmed in the Lutheran Church in 1942 and graduated from Westby High School in 1946. She earned a two-year teaching certificate from Northern Montana College in Havre in 1948. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in 1980, through Flathead Valley Community College and Northern Montana University. Lucille taught in Chinook, Cut Bank, Deer Park, and was a substitute teacher throughout Flathead County. Following her teaching career and successfully raising her family, she worked as a nurse’s aide at Immanuel Lutheran Nursing Home in Kalispell.

After marrying in 1952, Lucille and Gene raised six children and a niece at their home outside Somers, Montana. Following Gene’s passing in 1999, she lived in Hamilton, MT, Rio Rancho, NM, and Helena before becoming a resident of Eagle Manor in 2015. A travel fan, Lucille had been to the Pacific Northwest, driven from Montana to Mexico, and visited England, and Japan.

Lucille is survived by her children, Tom Glover of Great Falls, MT, Dee Ann Glover Buehler of Lewistown, MT, Geri Glover of Santa Fe, NM, John Glover of Bellingham, WA, Charlene Glover of Rio Rancho, MT; and niece, Geneva Williams of Union, OR. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

