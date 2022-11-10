Obituary: Lucille C. Payton

Lucille C. Payton, 85, of Great Falls, Montana entered into God’s kingdom on November 5, 2022. She was born on June 25, 1937 to Eugene and Hazel Bonnet. Lucille graduated from Valier High School in 1955 and attended Business School in Omaha, Nebraska.

She returned to Great Falls to work at Montana Flour Mill, where she met the love of her life, Gary Payton. They were married on December 29, 1956 and celebrated that special day for the next 65 years. Gary was drafted into the army in 1958, and they were stationed in Paris, France with a view of the Eiffel Tower. Their return to the US took them to Spokane, WA, for a short time They returned to Great Falls which became their permanent home, They were blessed with two wonderful children, Michael and Michelle.

Lucille was a beautiful seamstress. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of working with brides, opening The Brides Shoppe in 1970. Her legacy is passed on to her daughter Michelle who still owns The Bride’s Shoppe.

Cille loved doing puzzles, playing the piano, sewing, reading her many cookbooks, spoiling her beloved cats and she was a voracious reader.

Lucille is survived by her loving husband, Gary, son, Michael, daughter Michelle (Sanna), siblings Denis (Beverly) Bonnet of Aiken, SC, Genise (Wayne) Arnst of Gwinner, ND, and Vicki (Chuck) Hallingstad of Anacortes, WA, and many beloved nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



