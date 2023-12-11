Obituary: Lynn Ann Tramelli

Lynn Ann Tramelli passed away on December 6, 2023. She was born to Mike and Ethel Tramelli in Great Falls on January 29, 1957. She worked at several restaurants and bars and also for Amtrak. Lynn worked at Universal Sports and Courts for 18 years, she had her own business of house and pet sitting named “Don’t Fence Me In”.

Lynn deeply loved her Italian heritage by being stubborn and very independent. She was a wonderful cook specializing in bread, sauce and perpeitta. She shared her dishes with family and friends in Great Falls and Black Eagle. She was very proud to be a Black Eagle snob.

Lynn was fondly called “Lolly” by her loving husband Lee Slemberger. They were married in White Sulphur Springs on May 20, 1989. Thirty-four years of marriage followed. Her stepson Keo Slemberger was a bright spot in her life.

Lynn is survived by her brothers, Rudy (Lisa), Mike (Julia), sister, Gail; plus, a ton of cousins; nephews; nieces; and just friends. We will celebrate this spring the life of this loving girl. Like she would often say “Happy Trails”

