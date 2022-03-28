Watch
Obituary: Lynn Dewitt Denney

January 2, 1928 - February 3, 2022
Lynn Dewitt Denney
January 2, 1928 - February 3, 2022
Lynn D. Denney, born January 2, 1928, passed away on February 3, 2022, at the age of 94.

He served in the U.S. Army Calvary in Germany, and in the Korean War. He was a schoolteacher in various cities in the state of Washington. After he retired, his hobbies were raising and riding horses.

Lynn is survived by his caring wife Elsie of 71 years; son, Steve; three daughters, Cindy, Kathy, and Carolyn; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

