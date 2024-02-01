Obituary: Lynn 'Fred' Marie (Buyan) Williamson

Lynn ‘Fred’ Marie (Buyan) Williamson, age 74 of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully passed away on January 26, 2024, surrounded by family. Lynn was born on November 5, 1949, in Butte, MT to Joseph and Helen (MacMillan) Buyan. The family moved to Dillon, MT in 1966 where Lynn graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1967. Lynn attended college in Bozeman, MT where she graduated with a degree in medical technology and microbiology in 1971.

She came back to Dillon and worked as a nurse’s aide at Barrett Hospital for a short time. Following her undergraduate college education, she moved to Peoria, IL for continued internship training as a medical technologis. Lynn passed the national registry exam and moved back to Montana in 1973 where she started her tenure as a clinical microbiologist at Columbus Hospital, which changed to Benefis Healthcare, in Great Falls, MT. She retired in 2012 after 38 years.

Lynn married her best friend, Terry Williamson, on March 20, 1982. She and Terry shared the love of baseball, and she had a special place in her heart for the Great Falls Voyagers. Lynn and Terry have been a host family for Voyager players and managers for almost 40 years. The pride and love Lynn had for this team, her friends, and especially her family, crossed states and even continents as she stayed close to those dear to her. She shared her love of life through poems, songs, stories, photos, adventures, and her contagious laughter. Lynn was truly a gift to her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Williamson of Great Falls, MT; her brother, Robert Buyan of Billings, MT; stepdaughter, Tammy Shovar of Billings, MT; granddaughter, Jessa (Alex) Mendez; grandson, Jordan Shovar; stepdaughter, Tina Williamson of Laurel, MT; granddaughter Kylee Jarvi; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Ainsworth, Aalayah Jarvi, and Bentley Ainsworth of Laurel, MT; and many other loved ones.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.