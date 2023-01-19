Obituary: Lynne Madding Moyse-O'Hara

Lynne Madding Moyse-O'Hara, 79, passed at her home in Great Falls, MT on January 8, 2023. Lynne was born November 8, 1943, to Jack and Dora Bea (Roberts) Burnett. Lynne attended school in Hamilton for most of her education but graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Virginia after moving to live with her mother for a year. Receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, she returned to Montana, and worked as a Nurse Aide for several years at the old Columbus hospital in Great Falls. While visiting a friend in Denver, she met and then married James Reinhold Bender, the father of her two brilliant daughters, early in 1970.

In 1977, she moved to the Monterey Bay area, where she married Michael Steven Moyse. Her polished communications skills came to the forefront as she worked in many roles at KMBY Radio, then later in law enforcement. During her tenure with the Carmel-by-the-Sea Police department, she received her five-year service pin from then-mayor Clint Eastwood. In 1986 she returned to Great Falls for good, working in radio at KQDI, then as a dispatcher for various organizations, retiring from Diamond Cab in 2016.

Lynne loved the outdoors, often camping near the airstrip at Benchmark, or King’s Hill. She was an avid birdwatcher, often spending hours at Giant Springs, and defending her bird feeders from marauding squirrels with her trusty carpet rake. Ever the restless soul, Lynne began flight lessons in 1990, meeting her good friend and fellow student, Laurie (Dower) Woodard. She soloed in 1991, obtaining her license in 1992.

She is survived by her two daughters: Julia Elizabeth Madding Webb (Christopher), Cheney, KS; Joy Lynne Geller (Lee), Great Falls, MT; their father, James R. Bender (Suzanne), Cheney, KS; her step-daughters, Samantha O’Hara, and Summer GunHammer, both of Great Falls, MT; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



