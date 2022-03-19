Obituary: Mabel C. "Mae" McGregor

Mabel C. “Mae” McGregor was born July 28, 1928, in Plentywood, MT to Ole and Ruth Flakne. She graduated from Redstone High School in 1946.

Following graduation, Mae worked at Deaconess Medical Center and attended Great Falls Community College. She married Donald L. McGregor on January 23, 1951.

Together they had two daughters and one son. She started working in 1951 at Town and Ranch Self Service Furniture, where she was the office and credit manager. She worked there until 2009.