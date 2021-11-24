Obituary: Madeline F. Davidson Satra

Our loving Mother and Grandmother, Madeline “Maddie” F. Davidson Satra, unexpectedly departed this earth for her Heavenly reward on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the age of 70.

She was born the fourth child of Clifford Lawrence Davidson and Helen Josephine Brenden Davidson on January 15, 1951, in Sidney, MT. She attended school in Poleville and Fairview, graduating from Sidney Senior High.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, daughters, DeAnna Satra Chapman (Les) and Shelly Satra Morley (Terry); grandsons Logan Jace and Brandon Lee Morley; granddaughter, Alexa Grace Helen Chapman; sisters, Linda Edam and Valerie Tefft; brother, Rocky Davidson (Bernie); numerous nephews and nieces; and special friend, Art Crudge.