Obituary: Magdalena Sam Hofer

Magdalena Sam Hofer, Hillcrest Colony, Power, Montana passed away on May 18, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. Her Funeral Service will be held at the Hillcrest Colony at 11:30am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, followed by the Burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Magdalena was born November 23, 1926, in Raymond, Alberta, Canada to Joseph and Susie Kleinsasser, where she lived with her family for 14 years. She then moved to Montana and lived at the Milford Colony near Augusta, Montana until 1959. She then moved again to the Springdale Colony, where she lived until 2013. She moved one more time, this time to the Hillcrest Colony, where she resided until her passing.

On November 25, 1948, she married Samuel J. Hofer and spent many happy years together till his passing January 3, 1990. They had 3 sons and 8 daughters in the family. Sam S. Hofer, Springdale Colony, Rev. Joseph S. Hofer, Hillcrest Colony, and William S Hofer, Springdale Colony. Lydia J. Wipf, Springdale Colony, Susanna P. Wipf, Springdale Colony, Frieda J. Wurtz, Big Stone Colony, Mary P. Wurtz, Grassland Colony, Lena J. Wipf, Hillcrest Colony, Annie P. Hofer, Hillcrest Colony, and Christina E. Wipf, Hillcrest Colony. Magdalena has many nieces and nephews as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Magdalena is survived by her brothers: Rev. John Kleinsasser of the Elk Creek Colony, Peter J. Kleinsasser, also of the Elk Creek Colony; Sisters, Susie J. Wipf of the Sunny Brook Colony, Annie E. Hofer, of the Milford Colony, and Mary P. Wipf, of the Martinsdale Colony.