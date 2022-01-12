Obituary: Malee Truesdell

Malee Truesdell passed away on January 10, 2022, at the age of 72. She was born on November 17, 1949, in Ratanaburi, Surin, Thailand.

She married Gordon Truesdell on December 17, 1973. Malee was a beautiful and caring soul. She worked hard to provide for her family. She was a well renowned chef especially for her hot hamburger, and she was willing to feed anyone that came to the house. She loved Bingo, feeding the ducks at Gibson Park, animals, and everyone. She loved to sing and dance to her Thai music and loved to entertain especially on the 4th of July.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Truesdell; her four daughters, Lelia Mayne (Jason and Kiana), Lynn Rose (Tanner and Tristan), Carol Wagner (Vista and Tallya), Anna Truesdell (Asia Mei Gratreaks); and son, Talon Truesdell (Krystal, Valek, Lara Anne, Unique Jendro, Gabbie and Raidon Birkoski, Sua and Nay Thant Truesdell, Harley Jolliffe and Hailey Steiner).