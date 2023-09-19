Obituary: Malissa Ann (Fitch) Niccum

On Saturday, September 5, 2023, we had to say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, and best friend, Malissa Ann Niccum. Born March 14, 1977, in Salt Lake City, UT to John and Louann (Evans) Fitch, Malissa moved with the family from Utah to Georgia and on to Lyman, WY where she graduated from Lyman High School.

She married Nate Niccum in Las Vegas, NV on February 27, 2010. She worked as a waitress, was a daycare owner, and a chef. She became a firefighter, achieving valedictorian at the fire academy.

Malissa was a very hard-working mother who brought a smile to everyone she met. She loved camping, singing and cooking for everyone. “The day you left us for a moment time stopped our hearts were all broken. Now it’s your time to fly.”

Survivors include her loving husband, Nate; mother, Louann Cook; sons, Dayne Miner, Carlton Ellis; daughters, Beverly Boren, Ashlee DuPaul, and Kryssee Miner; grandfather, Richard Larry Evans; and grandchildren, Kassandra Hames and Marilynn McCard.

