Obituary: Manfred Woyth

Manfred Woyth, 91, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. He and his wife, Irma were born in Germany. They had two children Anke and Harold while in Germany. They then immigrated to the US in 1956, building their lives together in a new country and had another daughter, Shirley.

Manfred was owner and operator of Woyth’s Wrecking Yard and Autobody. After retiring he farmed a small wheat farm outside of Dutton. He loved to fish, dance, play cards, race at Great Falls Speedway and restoring classic cars.

He is survived by son, Harold Woyth; daughters Anke Woyth and Shirley Zundel; grandchildren Casey Ming, Christie Wilson, Jackie and Marilee Woyth, Cameron and Jace Zundel, and three great grandchildren.