Obituary: Marcia Kay Frey Schearer

Marcia Kay Frey Schearer, 73, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on September 13, 1949, in Estherville, Iowa to Rev. and Mrs. Bernard and Emma (Anfinson) Frey. She was married on June 14, 1969, to Sheldon Schearer of Hope, Michigan. They were married for 53 years.

While attending college at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, MN, Marcia worked for Kotte’s Jewelers and Jostens. Marcia joyfully served as a pastor’s wife with her husband in their many places of ministry. These churches included Calvary Baptist Church, Wells, Minnesota; Delavan Baptist Church, Delavan, Minnesota; First Baptist Church, Elkton, South Dakota, and Heritage Baptist Church, Great Falls, Montana, where her husband Dr. S.C. Schearer is still currently a pastor. After moving to Great Falls, Marcia went to work as a bookkeeper for several businesses including Dundas Office Supply, Met Life Insurance, Heritage Baptist School, and Scheels Sports.

In 2011, Marcia suffered a ventricle cardiac arrest and traumatic brain injury due to lack of oxygen. During 4 months of hospitalization and rehab, she learned to walk, talk, and eat again. After returning home, Sheldon and Marcia started part two of their amazing adventure together. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

