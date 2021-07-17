Obituary: Marcile Joyce (Odden) Trebesch

Marcile Joyce Trebesch of Dutton, Montana, on July 8, 2021 with much faith, went Home to Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She had a full life of 93 years. She was living at Teton Peaks Assisted Living in Choteau when she passed. Marcie was born to Ben and Lillie Odden on April 27, 1928 in Great Falls and grew up in Dutton. As a young teen she cleaned houses, then worked for her Aunt Jenny as a waitress in the cafe in Conrad. At age 17 she did the books for Cheethams hardware store in Dutton.

One day “Buster” (Boyd) Trebesch took that pretty waitress out for a date on Molly Pitcher Day, as his father suggested, and more dates followed. Marcile graduated from Dutton High School in 1946 as valedictorian with a scholarship. She attended U of M in Missoula, studied home economics and art, and Buster came to court her. He was the love of her life, so she moved to Great Falls to be closer to him and worked at the Montana Bank.

She became Mrs. Boyd Trebesch on Sept. 7, 1947. Very early in their marriage they took over the wheat farming on the Sollid land 18 miles east of Dutton near Timber Coulee, where rattlesnakes thrived. Her firstborn was a baby when Marcie managed to shoot and kill one on their doorstep by herself, and later found one in their root cellar that she allowed Buster to deal with. She worked hard, made butter out of fresh cow’s milk, baked fresh delicious bread every week, and made wonderful meals as well as pies, cakes, and cookies. They raised farm animals and four children out there: Kay, Carl, Lynne and Loren. She was grateful when the kids started helping with chores.

Back on July 5th, 1968, life totally changed for her when she became a widow with 3 children at home. She prayed for over a year and God brought her a husband, Burton Midge, a genuine cowboy. They fell in love. Life buzzed with rodeos, more guests around the table, stories, dances, camping, and riding horses. A new chapter began with children marrying, grandchildren coming (even twins), and her parents going - joys and sorrows together. Life came to a halt once again, though, when Burton’s health declined and she was widowed March 22, 1985.

Marcie enjoyed her grandchildren, but started working at the Choteau Hospital as a receptionist. Again, she leaned on the Lord and prayed for a partner in life. On March 29, 1986 she married her dancing partner and friend, “Shorty” Alvero Crawford of Manchester. They were members of Good Sam Club, traveled with their RV, visited many people and places and helped run the family butcher shop. Sadly, she found herself widowed again on July 8, 1992. She moved to Great Falls and worked at the Charlie Russell Museum as a clerk, and cherished her extended family and close friendships.