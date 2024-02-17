Obituary: Marcy Esther McLean

Marcy Esther McLean, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home on January 27, 2024, after a year long battle with cancer. She was born on October 2, 1956, in Shelby, MT to Archie Glenn “AG” McLean and Lucy (Luchi) McLean. She attended schools in Shelby and Kevin before graduating from NTCHS in Sunburst in 1975. She then attended the Billings Votech Center taking mechanical drawing and design.

Marcy loved farming and ranching. She grew up learning and doing all farm skills and caring for animals, chickens being her favorite. She leased, then owned her own acreage, a part of the McLean Farm North of Ethridge. She was especially proud of her purchase of a John Deere tractor and her drills given to her by her Uncle Lloyd.

Despite a devastating brain injury suffered in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 21, she went on to enjoy a remarkable life. Local KSEN radio would report daily of her progress and recovery and the community rallied around her with incredible support.

She worked at Buthey Foods in Shelby, later transferring to Richland, WA where she became the 5th person management then returned to Shelby after being diagnosed with IDDM. She was a cook, hostess, and bartender at many establishments across the Shelby, Cut Bank, and Conrad areas. She loved traveling and was able to do so from one end of the United States to the other. In later years she moved to Great Falls where her and her mother Lucy would share a residence forming a partnership providing care for each other. She worked as a laundry attendant at MR Manor for many years and enjoyed the elderly residents, visiting and caring for them.

She is survived by her mother, Lucy (Luchi) McLean of Great Falls; sisters, Cathy Witt of Scottsdale, AZ and Jamie (Dennis) Betts of Great Falls; and 26 special nieces and nephews.

