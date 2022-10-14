Obituary: Margaret Ann Mercer Waitt

Margaret Ann Mercer Waitt, 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma at Great Falls Peace Hospice surrounded by family and friends on October 8, 2022.

Margie was born on March 17, 1956, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, graduating from CMR High School in 1974. She attended the Business College in Great Falls. She married Dan Waitt in 1977, who was the love of her life. From their union, they had two children, Nic and Megan.

Margie worked in the banking industry, retiring from Stockman Bank after 33 years of service. She took great pride in assisting her customers and providing excellent service.

Margie is survived by her loving husband, Dan; daughter Megan, (James) C’deBaca of Great Falls; sisters, Patty Reekie of Clinton UT, Bonnie (Lyle) Fogerty, Great Falls; brothers, Bill (Michelle) Mercer of Oro Valley AZ, Russell (Darlene) Mercer of Pasco WA, Randy (Cathy) Martinez, Stedman NC, Bill Martinez of Belgrade, sisters-in-law, Janice Mercer of Meridan, ID, Ann (Gary) Varney of Turner MA; and brother-in-law, Dennis Waitt of Great Falls.

