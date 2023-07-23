Obituary: Margaret Ann "Moggie" Butcher

Margaret Ann “Moggie” Butcher was born on July 24, 1939, in Wendell, Idaho to Evelyn (Brady) and Orville Jensen. She passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family. She went to school in Jerome, ID graduating in 1957. It was during her time at school in Jerome that she met the love of her life in Algebra class. Married on June 4, 1960, Jerry and Moggie recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. They welcomed their four children and supported and encouraged their involvement in athletics, activities, and music.

After high school, Moggie attended Cottey College and graduated from Idaho State University. Moggie’s career was centered around serving others, as a teacher, licensed addiction counselor, and school counselor. She was passionate about helping people, whether it was as a swim lesson instructor or sending cards or donating money to a cause she supported. In the early years of marriage, Jerry and Moggie moved around quite often following Jerry’s career as an administrator at several State of Montana institutions and nursing home locations. They lived in California, Deer Lodge, Boulder, Glendive, Lewistown, and Butte before settling down in their later years where they shared time between Great Falls and their cabin at Gates of the Mountains.

Gram savored the simple pleasures in life, the beauty of the scenery outside, fresh fruit or flowers from the farmer’s market, learning the history of a ghost town, a beautiful day at the cabin, marveling at a geologic landform, hooking a big fish - and then letting it go, reading a story to one of her grandchildren, kayaking on the Missouri, making quilts and completing other sewing projects, challenging herself with the daily crossword, or shooting the moon in a competitive game of hearts.

Her family legacy includes her devoted and loving husband, Jerry; children, Brian (Gwynne) Butcher, Lyn McKinney, Beth Thomas, Jason (Marci) Butcher; grandchildren, Brittany (Cory) Light, Zach (Kaley) Deffinbaugh, Ben (Jenny) Butcher, Rachel (Dave) McKinney, Matt (Nikki) Butcher, Andy (Shelbie) Butcher, Liz Thomas, and Sam Butcher. She also leaves her 7 great-grandchildren, Alicia, Elvis, Piper, and Brantson Light, and Grace, Gabe, and Johnathan Deffinbaugh. She also graciously welcomed a step-son, Gary (Jackie) Insch, and their family into the family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



