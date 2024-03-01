Obituary: Margaret "Peggy" Fern Yetter

Margaret “Peggy” Fern Yetter, age 78, passed away on February 28, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. Peggy was born on September 20, 1945, to Leo and Fern Zuelke in Great Falls. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from Columbus School of Nursing in 1966.

She worked in the ER Trauma department as a Registered Nurse at Old Columbus Hospital, which became Benefis West. She also worked on the First Mercy Flight Program and went on to retire from Benefis East.

She was a member of the Great Falls Ski Club, Registered Nurses “Mixed Nuts” group, and the Great Falls Community Concert Association. She enjoyed bowling, golf, skiing, puzzles, piano, and birdwatching. She was an avid Bobcats and Packers fan, but she shared a divided house with her Griz fan husband, William “Bill” Yetter.

Peggy and Bill met in 1988 and married on September 12, 1998. They had four children.

Peggy is survived by children, Lisa (Neil) Agramonte of Las Vegas, NV, Scott (Stacie) Olson of Great Falls, MT, Kris (Paul) Schuster of Great Falls, MT, and Todd Yetter of San Francisco, CA; siblings, Gary (Shannon) Zuelke, Bob (Kathy) Zuelke, and Theresa (Jim) Hodges; and five grandchildren, Justin, Jordyn, Janae, Hayden, and Tia.

