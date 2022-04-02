Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Kuhlmann Onstad

Margaret “Peggy” Kuhlmann Onstad was born on March 17, 1947, in Minneapolis, to Eugene and Cecelia Kuhlmann. In 1955, the family moved to Billings. She attended Billings Central Catholic High School and was prom queen in her graduating year of 1965. She then moved to Great Falls to pursue her calling of care, graduating in the final class of the Columbus School of Nursing in 1967.

She met the love of her life, Carlin Onstad, at the King’s Hill ski area. Carlin took notice of a pretty lady in purple pants skiing by, and he was introduced by a friend who was married to Margaret’s nursing instructor. That evening, Margaret and Carlin sat in front of the fireplace at the Cub’s Den in Monarch and their journey began.

They were married in July 1968 and moved to the family farm north of Carter. They raised four sons, Michael, Patrick, Vincent, and Peter. Margaret loved the farming community and became active in the Montana Polled Hereford Association as the Women’s Auxiliary president. She was a leader for the Stir, Stitch and Stirrup 4-H Club and the church organist in Fort Benton. She found her artistic self in pottery and had her own studio and kiln at the farm and started Prairie Pots, where she sold her craft.

Margaret loved the outdoors, especially hiking the trails of Glacier Park, camping, skiing, waterskiing and horseback riding. But most of all Margaret loved people. Family and friends, old and new, were so important to her. She joined the quick response unit for Chouteau County as a first responder, then furthered her calling as a home hospice nurse, short-stay unit nurse, and then hospice nurse at Peace Hospice of Montana.

On March 12, on her way to a day of skiing, Margaret suffered a major stroke. She passed away on March 28 at Peace Hospice of Montana, where she had dedicated so many years of her life serving others.