Obituary: Margareta (Stark) Richardson

Margareta was born in Munich Germany March 29,1927. She was returned to Jesus December 10, 2023. Margareta spent her first 18 years at the convent in Munich.

She met the love of her life Donald Richardson, while he was stationed in Munich. He was in the United States Air Force; they were married and came back to the United States.

Margareta was a professional seamstress, she worked in the bridal department at the Paris and Bon in Great Falls.

She had a spunky personality. She loved sewing, watching sports, music, being around her family and having a beer or her one glass of red wine.

Margareta's lovely German accent and love of life will be remembered by many!

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.