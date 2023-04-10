Obituary: Margie Hernandez

Margie Hernandez, age 90, of Great Falls, passed away on April 6, 2023. Margie was born on Aug 26, 1932 to Maria and Leonides Hernandez in El Paso Texas. Entering the Nursing field, Margie excelled in the lives of others through personal health care and retired in the 1980’s. As important as her work was to her, Margie took her greatest pride in being a Born-Again Christian as she loved the Lord.

Her second love was her family. Margie had 5 children: Wayne, Orvid (deceased 2022), Linda, James, and David.

Margie had 16 grandchildren: Denise, Loretta, Lavina, Jason, Jacob, Bernadette, Serena, Eric, Mark, George (Jr), Randy, Wendy, David Jr, Lorraine, Kristen, Brianna. Margie had 40 great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Rueben, Joey, Jason, Shyla, Cierra, Grant James Lightfoot, Anthony, Atraeu, Nadia LeeAnn, Sabastian, Eternity, Jacklyn, Christian, Luis, Casillas Jr, Noemi, Mark Jr, Sierra, Sophia, Savana, Roland Jr, Jennifer, Justice, Matthew, Richard, Nicole, Kairi, Adele, Evie, Samatha, Soila, Zeko, Tank, Benjamin, Kaia, Moses, Nico, Dominic, and Charolette. Margie had 9 great-great grandchildren: Mateo, Bentley, Roland III, Selena, Armeni, Able, Milla, Amir, Preston; and sister Espy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters, Freddie, Amelia, Rudy, Robert “Beto,” Pete, and Pepe.

A funeral service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Cascade County, 3400 Flood Road, Great Falls on April 11, 2023 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Chapel Cascade County, an organization Margie felt strongly about.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



