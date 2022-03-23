Obituary: Margie Lue (Patek) Duren

Margie Lue (Patek) Duren, of Great Falls, Montana lost her battle with cancer on March 18, 2022, at the age of 75. Margie was born February 12, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana to James and Marian (Kucera) Patek.

After graduating from college in 1969, she taught for a year in Columbia Falls, Montana. Margie then taught Special Education in the Great Falls Public School system for 27 years.

Margie and Larry were married for 47 years. They loved to travel, traveling by RV or car to most of the 50 states. They often were accompanied in their RV by their furry felines, Pickles and Chance.

Margie was a loving Mom who adored her son and daughter-in-law and was so proud of her granddaughter, Vanessa. She loved collecting antiques, and she received much joy from having numerous photos of family and pets all around her house.