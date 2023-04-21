Obituary: Margie S. McCoy

Our mom, Margie S. McCoy, passed away in her sleep in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She had just turned 71 years old. She was born in Fort Benton, Montana, on February 12, 1952.

Mom was always full of life, fun, and adventures, and loved fiercely. Her spirit and memories will always be with us.

She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Mary Scott.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Sullivan, Mendy Nita, and Blake Smith.

Her brothers are Donald, Raymond, and Brian Scott. Mom also had many beautiful grandchildren and some great-grandchildren.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter