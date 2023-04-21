Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Margie S. McCoy

February 12, 1952 - February 27, 2023
Margie S. McCoy (February 12, 1952 - February 27, 2023)
<i>Family Photo</i>
<b>Margie S. McCoy</b> (February 12, 1952 - February 27, 2023)
Margie S. McCoy (February 12, 1952 - February 27, 2023)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 16:30:20-04

Our mom, Margie S. McCoy, passed away in her sleep in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She had just turned 71 years old. She was born in Fort Benton, Montana, on February 12, 1952.

Mom was always full of life, fun, and adventures, and loved fiercely. Her spirit and memories will always be with us.

She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Mary Scott.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Sullivan, Mendy Nita, and Blake Smith.

Her brothers are Donald, Raymond, and Brian Scott. Mom also had many beautiful grandchildren and some great-grandchildren.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!