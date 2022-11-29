Obituary: Margit Vang Jensen

Margit Vang Jensen was born in the North Jutland region of Denmark outside the village of Snedsted on February 27, 1937, to Jens and Helga Jensen. At the age of 12, Margit and her family left their home in Denmark and boarded the ship Batory at the port of Copenhagen on November 26, 1949, to begin their journey to America to start their new life in Montana. They arrived in America on December 6, 1949, at Ellis Island, New York and began their long journey by train to the Pleasant Prairie Community south of Flaxville, Montana.

Margit spent time learning her new language so she could attend school and eventually graduated from high school from Scobey, Montana. Margit was given her U.S. citizenship in 1956, and went on to attend college at Northern Montana College in Havre. Margit finished her college career at Eastern Montana College in Billings in 1962, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education.

Margit was a lifelong teacher having taught most of her career in elementary schools in Great Falls. She found where her heart belonged in Great Falls and remained there even after her retirement. She passed from this life on November 24, 2022, at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls