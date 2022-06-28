Obituary: Marguerite "Margie" Lee

Marguerite “Margie” Lee passed away in the early hours on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. She was 78.

Margie loved music and was always singing or dancing. She was an accredited music teacher and played at several churches and other venues throughout town. She was also a bartender, managed The Rainbow Hotel, and co-managed the Cowboys Bar.

When her first grandchild was born, she stopped working full time to help with her care, and she started working at the City Bar and the Montana State Fairgrounds. She worked for over 30 years at each of these.