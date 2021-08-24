Watch
Obituary: Maria Alicia Duvall

May 22, 1964 ~ August 21, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 24, 2021
Maria Alicia Duvall passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 21st, 2021. Born in May 1964 to Jimmie and Vera Duvall, Maria was the eldest of two daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents and will have her ashes spread with them in a plot in Dalton, GA.

Maria has always been a smiling face to those in need. She was passionate about helping others, cooking, gardening, and taking care of her bloodhound, Ruby Sue. She was a loving mother to her children, a long-winded storyteller to anyone that would listen, and a dog catcher to any stray that would come close enough.

She is survived by her sons, Joshua Guthrie, Dylan Conger, and Nicholas Deshayes; daughter, Tricia Daily; sister Susanne McCullough; and randdaughter, Deja Guthrie. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

