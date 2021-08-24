Obituary: Maria Alicia Duvall

Maria Alicia Duvall passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 21st, 2021. Born in May 1964 to Jimmie and Vera Duvall, Maria was the eldest of two daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents and will have her ashes spread with them in a plot in Dalton, GA.

Maria has always been a smiling face to those in need. She was passionate about helping others, cooking, gardening, and taking care of her bloodhound, Ruby Sue. She was a loving mother to her children, a long-winded storyteller to anyone that would listen, and a dog catcher to any stray that would come close enough.