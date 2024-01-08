Obituary: Maria Rodriquez Hofer

Maria Rodriguez-Hofer, age 60, passed away peacefully and far too soon on January 4, 2024, from a battle with pneumonia surrounded by her loved ones. Maria was born on September 23, 1963, to Pablo and Maria Rodriguez in Conrad, MT. Maria grew up in Conrad where she met the love of her life and best friend, David, in church and they became instantly inseparable. They were soon to celebrate 42 years of marriage together until her sudden passing.

Maria and David had their daughter Carmela in 1987 and would soon move to Great Falls after her arrival. They had their son Rudy in 1991, and their little family was complete. Maria cherished every moment she spent with her husband and children. As Maria’s children grew older, she became very active in the PTA at their elementary school and became the “Popcorn Lady” making movie style popcorn for the kids every Friday for fundraising. She was so proud of her kids and never missed a concert or any extracurricular activity they participated in.

Maria was a hardworking caregiver that dedicated her life to taking care of the elderly since she was 18 years old. She loved all her residents and always made time to shop for them and bring them special treats.

There will always be an emptiness in our hearts that can never be filled now that you are gone, but we will never let go of the love you made us feel and know, we will be missing you until the day we are reunited.

Maria is survived by her husband, David; children, Carmela (DC) and Rudy; grandchildren, Andre, Isabella, and Brady; brothers, Orlando (Alice), Ricardo (Juanita), and Fernando (Julie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.